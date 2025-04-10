Amitime unveils residential propane heat pump

Chinese DC inverter heat pump manufacturer Amitime has launched a new heat pump system for residential applications.

“The EcoSTAR Pro series has excellent and outstanding performance,” the company said in a statement. “It can continuously and stably provide hot water up to 75 C. Whether it is to meet the hot water needs of daily household washing and cooking or to provide a heat source for the floor heating system, it can handle the tasks with ease.”

The new product uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and is available in five versions with a maximum heating capacity ranging from 9.6 kW and 38.7 kW and a maximum cooling capacity spanning from 9.0 kW and 34.2 2 kW, depending on the system size.

The smallest system's indoor unit measures 550 mm x 650 mm x 260 mm and weighs 32 kg, while the outdoor unit has a size of 1,260 mm x 395 mm x 1,000 mm and a weight of 125 kg.

As for the largest system, the indoor unit has dimensions of 390 mm x 450 mm x 132 mm and a weight of 10 kg, with the outdoor unit weighing 320 kg and measuring 1,170 mm x 970 mm x 1,620 mm.

At a temperature between 35 C and 55 C, the heat pump can reportedly achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 5.23 to 4.6, with COP ranging from 3.86 to 5.63. Sounds levels are rated between 35 dB(A) and 65 dB(A)

“One operation panel manages up to 10 units,” the manufacturer explained. “Combine the units to increase capacities freely.”

Amitime is based in Foshan, in China's Guandong province.