India set to hit 30 GW of rooftop PV capacity in fiscal 2027

From pv magazine India

India’s rooftop solar capacity is set to rise from 17 GW in fiscal 2025 to 30 GW by fiscal 2027, driven by 33% annual growth led by the commercial and industrial segment, according to CareEdge Advisory & Research.

“With a total renewable capacity of 220 GW as of fiscal 25 and a national target of 300 GW solar capacity by 2030, rooftop solar, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, is expected to play a pivotal role in this growth with increasing awareness among businesses about reducing operating costs and meeting sustainability targets fueling adoption,” said the analysts. “Government incentives, reducing technology costs, and policy support such as net metering and [production-linked incentive] schemes are expected to further accelerate deployment.”

Analysts said rooftop solar accounts for about 20% of India’s total solar capacity. The C&I segment continues to lead the rooftop market with a 66% share. Payback periods of three to five years, falling module prices, and innovative financing models are driving adoption across sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, retail, and data centers.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to install rooftop solar in 10 million households, offering subsidies of up to INR 78,000 ($910). The scheme supports low- and middle-income households by lowering electricity bills and targets the creation of nearly 1.7 million jobs, strengthening the domestic solar supply chain. The residential rooftop program reached 1 million installations as of March 10, 2025.

“Rooftop solar installations in India have gained momentum. With the growing C&I demand backed by an improving policy ecosystem, we expect the market to reach nearly 25-30 GW over the next two years,” said Tanvi Shah, director at CareEdge Advisory & Research.