Vietnam publishes feed-in tariffs for large-scale solar-plus-storage

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has published the new feed-in tariffs for utility-scale solar plants.

For projects without battery storage, the tariff will be VND 1,382.7 ($0.053)/kWh for the northern part of the country, VDN 1,107.1/kWh for the central part, and VDN 1,012.0/kWh for the southern region.

For solar power plants relying on battery storage systems, the FiTs for the three regions will be VND 1,571.98/kWh, VND 1,257.05/kWh and VND 1,149.86/kWh, respectively.

For floating PV installations without storage, the tariffs will be VND 1,685.8/kWh, VND 1,336.1/kWh and VND 1,228.2/kWh., while for floating arrays with storage will be VND 1,876.57/kWh, VND 1,487.18/kWh and 1,367.13 VND/kWh.

The Vietnamese authorities also decided that battery projects under the FiT scheme must have at least 10% of a PV plant's capacity and offer at least 2 hours of storage.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Vietnam had approximately 18.66 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2024. Last year's new additions totaled around 79 MW.