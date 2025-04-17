European electricity prices stabilize as gas, CO2 prices drop

There was little change in the average electricity price across most major European markets during the second week of April, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.

The Spanish consultancy found average electricity prices were within 10% of the average price recorded the week prior across all markets.

This left weekly averages beneath €75 ($85.23)/MWh in the Belgian, Dutch, French, Nordic, Spanish and Portuguese markets, with the Nordic market recording the lowest weekly average, at €28.54/MWh.

The Italian market continued to have the highest average, at €102.40/MWh, followed by the British (€94.55/MWh) and German (€77.31/MWh) markets.

Despite having the highest average of the week, the Italian market saw its lowest daily price since September last year, recording €85.80/MWh on April 12. The day after, the Nordic market reached the lowest daily price across all markets last week, at €6.06/MWh.

Stability in the weekly price averages came despite AleaSoft registering a weekly minimum settlement price for TTF gas futures of €33.67/MWh on April 9, for the lowest figure since last September. Meanwhile, CO2 emission allowance futures reached a minimum settlement of €60.94/t, for the lowest price seen since April 2024.

AleaSoft says these results were offset by a decline in wind energy production across most markets, as well as increase in electricity demand across some markets, leading to little change in the weekly averages across most markets.

The consultancy is expecting this trend to reverse during the third week of April, with a drop in electricity demand and increase in wind energy production expected to bring a decrease in electricity prices in most markets.

AleaSoft also found solar energy production increased across France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain last week. The French and Italian markets broke their daily records for solar production, with France hitting 132 GWh on April 8 and Italy tallying 144 GWh on April 11.

During the third week of April, AleaSoft is predicting solar energy production will decrease in Germany, Italy and Spain.