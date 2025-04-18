Germany’s PV installations down sharply in March

From pv magazine Germany

Germany added around 787.2 MW of new PV capacity in March, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

This result compares to 1,665 MW in February and 1,401 MW in March 2024. It is the lowest monthly performance recorded by the German PV market since December 2022, when around 456.5 MW were deployed.

The newly installed PV capacity for the first quarter of this year was 3.78 GW, which compares to 3.71 in the same period a year earlier.

The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached around 104 GW at the end of March.

In March, around 25,000 new rooftop PV systems totaling 385.5 MW were installed in Germany, which compares to 540 MW in February and 1,029 MW in January. The decline could be due to the new rules established by the so-called Solarspitzengesetz law, which came into force at the end of February.

It stipulates that new photovoltaic systems no longer receive compensation when electricity prices on the spot market are negative. If they have a smart metering system, the downtime is added after the end of the regular subsidy period. Systems under 100 kW that do not have a smart meter must limit their feed-in capacity to 60%.

The Bundesnetzagentur also revealed that 100 new solar parks with a total capacity of 280.5 MW were connected to the grid in March. In February, there were 183 new ground-mounted systems totaling 1,105.2 MW. In this segment, however, the number of new installations fluctuates considerably from month to month and the commissioning of individual large-scale projects has a significant impact on the statistics.