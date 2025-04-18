Pexapark records 24 European PPAs for over 1.5 GW in March

European developers signed 24 PPAs totalling 1,556 MW in March, according to the latest report from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark.
The result is a 129% month-on-month increase in February’s disclosed volumes but matches the same amount of deals as recorded the month prior.
Corporate PPAs accounted for almost two thirds (62%) of disclosed volume in March, totalling 962 MW, which is more than double February's equivalent. Utility PPAs also saw a sharp jump in volumes month-on-month, from 51 MW in February to 594 MW in March.
Solar was the leading technology in March, accounting for 1,389 MW of the signed capacity across 17 deals.
The largest deal of the month was an intra-group PPA in Spain. As part of an M&A transaction which saw Spanish multinational electric utility Endesa sell a 49.99% minority stake of EGPE Solar’s 446 MW solar portfolio to Masdar, it also signed 15-year PPAs to offtake all the power generated from across the four solar assets.
Meanwhile in Italy, Edison Energia signed two solar PPAs, a 150 MW deal with industrial corporate Prysmian and a baseload offer from a 148 MW asset with IT firm Data4. The two agreements are Italy’s largest solar PPAs linked to individual assets to date and rank fourth and fifth in the country’s largest deals ever.
Across the first quarter of 2025, Pexapark recorded 73 PPAs totalling 3,026 MW in capacity. This is down on the first quarter of last year, when 93 deals were signed for 4,279 MW.
Pexapark noted that tracked PPA prices fell 1.4% month on month in March, settling at €49.50 ($56.26)/MWh.
Poland experienced the steepest decline, with prices falling by over 4.7% month-on-month. PPA prices were also down across the British, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception was the Dutch market, where a 1% month-on-month increase was recorded.
