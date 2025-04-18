Women in leadership should not adopt a ‘tough’ character

The renewable energy industry—spanning solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure—is fueled by constant innovation. From the very beginning, it's been defined by rapid evolution, pushing us to be agile, forward-thinking, and ready to adapt. To stay competitive in such a dynamic environment, companies need highly qualified, talented teams at every level, from leadership to operations.

That’s why gender diversity and inclusion are not just ethical imperatives; they are business essentials. Over the years, the industry has worked to remove barriers to accessing top talent. We’ve seen a conscious effort to identify and eliminate biases, including those related to gender. This growing awareness has paved the way for more inclusive and effective teams, better decision-making, and ultimately, stronger business outcomes.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are critical pillars for resilience in the renewable energy sector. When teams are made up of individuals with varied experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives, they’re more creative, more adaptable, and better equipped to solve complex challenges. This is especially important in an industry like ours, where change is the only constant and where the transition to a more sustainable world depends on bold, innovative thinking.

Looking back on my career, I’ve been fortunate to work in an industry that has largely supported my professional growth. I’m deeply grateful for the teams I’ve been part of and the mentors who have guided me along the way.

That said, I’ve also encountered isolated experiences that reflected subtle gender bias—particularly the assumption that women in leadership must adopt a “tough” character to survive in a male-dominated environment. These stereotypes can be limiting and disheartening, especially for women who lead with empathy, collaboration, and strength of vision.

What helped me rise above those barriers was a combination of hard work, diligence, and self-confidence. Understanding the impact of my work—on my team, my company, and the wider industry—was crucial. It taught me to manage expectations, continuously improve, and align my decisions with broader goals. This mindset not only strengthened my confidence but also allowed me to push through skepticism and bias with clarity and purpose.

Over the past two decades, I’ve witnessed a remarkable transformation in how the industry approaches gender inclusion, particularly in leadership and technical roles. Companies today are much more intentional in seeking diverse profiles because they recognize that diversity adds tangible value to their outcomes.

Women now face fewer limitations when accessing senior positions. We’re seeing more female leaders at the C-level, and their contributions have been instrumental to the success of many companies in the sector. This growing visibility is not only inspiring but also reshaping the narrative around what leadership looks like in renewable energy.

To young women entering this exciting and vital industry, I offer this advice: be prepared—both academically and emotionally. Equip yourself with the knowledge and skills to meet the demands of the field, and cultivate the resilience needed to navigate challenges and outdated mindsets.

Just as important, seek out support within your organization. Find mentors and allies—regardless of gender—who will encourage your growth and help you evolve into a confident, capable professional. The road may not always be easy, but with the right preparation and the right people around you, you’ll find your place—and your power—within the renewable energy movement.

Maria del Puy is a senior expert on renewable energy, focused on business development for wind and solar energy. With extensive experience in business development and project management for renewable energy through all phases, strategic growth, M&A, planning permission, and ESG, from concept to construction and operation in Europe, Asia, North America and South America. Maria also has entrepreneurial experience in the United States as co-founder of PMOP Consulting, a renewable energy firm giving advice to different companies within the industry. Maria is currently Head of Business Development Iberia for Zelestra, an international IPP committed to supporting their clients in sustainable growth through the renewable energy supply.

