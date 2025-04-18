ReNew inaugurates 1.3 GWp solar project in northwestern India

From pv magazine India

ReNew, a Nasdaq-listed decarbonization solutions company in India, has launched its 1.3 GWp solar project in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. The project was inaugurated by Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Bhajan Lal Sharma, the chief minister of Rajasthan.

The project features ReNew solar panels, with 90% of them manufactured at the company’s Jaipur factory. It will supply electricity to Rajasthan consumers at a competitive tariff of INR 2.18/kWh.

The project – spanning approximately 3,500 acres across several villages, including Rampuriya, Bhinajpura, Hastinapur, and Masuriya in Jaisalmer's Pokran and Bhaniyana administrative areas – is expected to generate 2,490 million units of electricity per year. This will meet the energy needs of about 500,000 households in Rajasthan and offset roughly 2.3 million tons of CO2 emissions each year. Local communities will receive 25 years of fixed income from land lease agreements for their uncultivated land.

“The inauguration of this nearly 1.3 GWp solar site in Jaisalmer, built entirely with Made-in-India modules — 90% of them manufactured right here in Rajasthan – is a shining example of contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India],” said Joshi.

ReNew Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha noted that Rajasthan has been crucial to the company's growth, with nearly 5 GW of its total operational capacity based in the state and investments surpassing INR 210 billion. He also said that ReNew's 4 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Jaipur underscores its long-term commitment to the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, ReNew’s clean energy portfolio totals 17.4 GW on a gross basis. Beyond being an independent power producer in India, the company offers comprehensive solutions across clean energy, digitalization, storage, and carbon markets.