E.ON partners with Superdielectrics to develop novel polymer-based energy storage

From ESS News

Energy utility giant E.ON has entered into a collaboration agreement with UK-based technology firm Superdielectrics to advance the development of a novel polymer-based battery technology, primarily targeting the residential energy storage market.

The partnership aims to leverage E.ON’s market access and data on the needs of residential and business customers, complementing Superdielectrics’ energy storage approach, which focuses on domestic use rather than large-scale deployments.

Battery tech

Superdielectrics describes its core technology as utilizing a polymer membrane, comparing its base material to that used in contact lenses. The company claims that this approach avoids reliance on rare or expensive metals commonly found in established battery chemistries, such as lithium-ion.

