Sunora expands into solar inverter market at RenewX 2025

From pv magazine India

Sunora has presented its new solar inverters at RenewX 2025. Its new offering, the SUN-10HL-G4, is a 15 kW three-phase grid-connected inverter designed for commercial solar applications.

The inverter handles a maximum input DC voltage of 1,000 V. The maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage range, or the voltage range over which the solar inverter extracts the maximum power from the solar panels, is 200 V to 850 V DC.

The IP66-rated inverter measures 440 mm x 370 mm x 140 mm and weighs 16 kg.

Sunora currently has 2 GW of solar module production capacity, which includes mono PERC glass-backsheet bifacial modules (520–550 Wp) and n-type TOPCon glass-glass bifacial modules (570–600 Wp). The company plans to increase its capacity to 6 GW by December 2025.