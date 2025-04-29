Vikram Solar launches 630 W n-type bifacial modules

From pv magazine India

Vikram Solar Ltd has launched a new n-type bifacial solar module series for C&I and utility-scale applications.

“The modules are designed with recyclable materials and meet international standards, including IEC, UL, and BIS, ensuring reliability and compliance for global markets,” the company said in a statement.

The Hypersol modules have a power output ranging from 605 W to 630 W and a power conversion efficiency of 22.38% to 23.30%.

The new products are built with 132 half-cut bifacial cells based on G12R rectangular wafer format, offering enhanced performance with a bifaciality of up to 80% and a temperature coefficient of -0.30%/C, according to the Indian manufacturer.

The modules measure 2,384 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.1 kg.

“With the adoption of rectangular n-type solar cells (182 x210mm) quickly becoming the industry standard, we have launched Hypersol G12R to improve energy output and cost-efficiency,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director at Vikram Solar. “This product underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability, delivering improved efficiency while ensuring our partners enjoy long-term energy gains and reduced operational costs.”