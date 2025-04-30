Biwatt releases 4.5 kWh sodium-ion battery

The Chinese manufacturer said its new IP65-rated product has a lifetime of 5,000 cycles. Up to four batteries can be stacked together, with total storage capacity reaching 18 kWh.

The PowerNest R3 battery

Image: Biwatt Power

Share

From ESS News

China's Biwatt Power has launched a new 4.5 kWh sodium-ion battery (SIB) for residential applications.

Dubbed PowerNest R3, the new storage system measures 640 mm x 350 mm x 250 mm and weighs 76 kg.

According to the manufacturer, up to four modules can be stacked together for a total storage capacity of 18 kWh, and up to four stacks can be connected in parallel for a total of 72 kWh.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Spain hits first weekday of 100% renewable power on national grid
22 April 2025 Spain’s grid ran entirely on renewable energy for the first time on April 16, with wind, solar, and hydro meeting all peninsular electricity demand du...