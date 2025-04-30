Biwatt releases 4.5 kWh sodium-ion battery

From ESS News

China's Biwatt Power has launched a new 4.5 kWh sodium-ion battery (SIB) for residential applications.

Dubbed PowerNest R3, the new storage system measures 640 mm x 350 mm x 250 mm and weighs 76 kg.

According to the manufacturer, up to four modules can be stacked together for a total storage capacity of 18 kWh, and up to four stacks can be connected in parallel for a total of 72 kWh.

