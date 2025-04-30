Fraunhofer presents solar module cleaning tech using structure-borne sound

The Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT has developed a new approach to cleaning large PV systems by using structure-borne sound. As part of the AkSoRe research project, the IDMT team has been working on a process for automatically cleaning solar modules using targeted mechanical vibrations.

The technology uses the structure-borne sound to remove soiling such as dust or sand from the module surfaces without contact, the use of water or any mechanical abrasion. Any soiling on the panels is gradually removed by targeted acoustic activation of the panel and the associated vibrations.

Fraunhofer said the technology could be well suited to desert regions, where the number of solar parks continues to rise. The researchers also noted that the global market for solar module cleaning is expanding rapidly, with its value projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2033.

“With our acoustic cleaning technology, we want to address this issue and create real value for the solar industry,” said IDMT Project Manager Andreas Männchen. “Our goal is to make energy generation from PV systems even more sustainable and efficient.”

The researchers will show the technology at this year’s Intersolar Europe event from May 7 to 9 in Munich. The team will be on hand in Hall A2, booth 236.

The AkSoRe project, funded by the the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) until June 2027, is being supported by Silberform AG, a company specializing in structure-borne sound exciters, and J.v.G. Technology GmbH.