Alight inaugurates Sweden’s largest solar park

Alight has switched on a 64 MW solar park – billed as Sweden’s largest to date – in the eastern municipality of Hallstavik.
The independent power producer built and owns the 82-hectare facility, which is expected to generate 63 GWh per year – enough to power about 12,600 average homes.
Alight signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with grocery group Axfood, which will buy all electricity from the solar park for at least 10 years. Under the terms of the deal, Alight will own and operate the plant, supplying about 15% of Axfood’s annual power needs.
Alight CEO Warren Campbell said the collaboration with Axfood “shows how the business sector is taking responsibility and driving the expansion of renewable energy, which benefits Sweden’s collective energy transition.”
Alight has set a target to exceed 5 GW of installed capacity by the end of the decade.
Earlier this month, it announced Finland’s largest PPA to date – a 100 MW deal with Stockholm-based automotive safety supplier Autoliv. The company also expanded its footprint into Denmark in March with the acquisition of a 215 MW solar project, scheduled for commissioning this summer.
Sweden deployed a total 1 GW of solar in 2024, taking the country’s cumulative capacity to around 5 GW.
