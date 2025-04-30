Takamiya launches vertical mounting solution for agrivoltaics, areas with little space

Japanese solar company Takamiya has launched a vertical mounting system for PV applications.

“The H-V system can be used in farmland, regions with heavy snowfall, along factory fences, and parking areas,” the company said in a statement, noting that the new product is particularly suitable for areas with little space. “By combining a vertical installation with bifacial panels, it is possible to achieve highly efficient power generation in places where it has been difficult to install PV systems in the past.”

The system has a height of 4,343 mm and a length of 5,000 mm. It can host bifacial modules with dimensions of 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm and 3.5 mm, according to the manufacturer, which also noted that a height of 2 m can be set for the bottom of the panels to prevent third parties from easily touching the panels and the other system components.

The mounting solution is made of hot-dip galvanized steel. It can reportedly withstand a wind speed of up to 38 m/s.

The company explained that the system can be deployed with hydraulic vibratory pile drivers, which enable “quiet and speedy” construction. “This contributes to shortening construction time and reducing labor, thereby reducing total costs,” it added. “Sand, heavy snow and fallen leaves are less likely to accumulate, reducing the frequency of cleaning work and maintenance.”

Takamia also stressed that vertical PV installations provide more power yield early in the morning and before sunset compared to conventional solar arrays. “Since power generation peaks are distributed between mornings and evenings, power generation is possible during times when power prices are high,” it emphasized.