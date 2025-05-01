Nowos extends lithium battery repair to include stationary, industrial equipment

Nowos is expanding the range of lithium batteries that it repairs, alongside adding new repair hubs in Poland and Germany to meet the growing demand for its repair services.

The company initially focused on batteries for lightweight urban electric vehicles, including e-bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters. It has since expanded its range to include batteries for energy storage systems (ESS), backup power equipment, and industrial and construction vehicles such as forklifts and drones.

The growth in solar and storage has had a positive effect on the business outlook.

“As solar PV scales up, there’s increasing interest in storage, both stationary batteries and second-life applications,” Nowos Chief Impact Officer Alix Armour told pv magazine. “So while our core business isn’t directly in PV, the growth of distributed energy systems is opening new markets and use cases for repaired and second-life batteries.”

Armour added that the company is starting to collaborate with partners to pilot such applications. For example, integrating repaired or repurposed batteries into energy storage systems sourced from EV production lines where new batteries are left unused due to overproduction or product recalls.

To support the growth of the business, Nowos recently raised €6 million ($ 6.84 million) in equity financing in a round led by Paris-based Impact Venture Fund Shift4Good, joined by Fair Capital Impact Fund and Goeie Grutten Impact, venture funds based in the Netherlands.

Nowos currently has hubs in the Netherlands and in France plus a UK partner. It said in a statement that it processed 82% of the batteries it received in 2024, which translated into 90,000 batteries or 310,000 kilograms. It has partnerships with manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the micro-mobility industry and logistics companies, providing them with battery diagnostics, repair, and remanufacturing.

Currently employing 80 people, the demand for services grew with the scaling up of battery-powered fleets and as OEMs take more responsibility for after-sales service. Sustainability reporting is also influencing the demand for services.

The regional demand depends on market maturity, local regulations, and infrastructure readiness. “In countries like the Netherlands and France, where the circular economy is more integrated into national policy and mobility electrification is well underway, we see strong demand for high-volume repair services, regulatory compliance support, and lifecycle reporting,” explained Armour.

As for the German market, an emphasis on quality, traceability, and regulatory compliance makes battery services such as diagnostics, certified repair, and structured reporting “especially relevant.”

Positioning itself for future growth driven by regulations and evolving industry business models, Nowos is developing a battery passport system with a vision of European-wide infrastructure for battery repair, tracking, and reuse.