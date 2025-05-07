Wavelabs unveils tester for mini perovskite solar modules

The Germany-based testing equipment manufacturer has launched mini-module testing equipment targeted at researchers working on scaling perovskite solar cell technology, thin film devices, and wafer-based PV.

The Wavelabs mini-module tester Sinus-1000 Advanced

Image: Wavelabs

Share

Wavelabs, a supplier of testing equipment for PV production lines, has launched a new mini-module tester targeted at researchers scaling up wafer-based and thin-film technologies, especially perovskites.

The new Sinus-1000 Advanced is being presented at Intersolar Europe in Munich from May 7–9, 2025. “We are seeing strong interest, particularly in the European and Asian markets,” a Wavelabs spokesperson told pv magazine.

The equipment is based on the company’s award-winning light emitting diode (LED) technology. It has a A+ classified LED light engine and provides illumination and measuring of sample sizes up to 500 mm x 500 mm, offering precise characterization and support for emerging PV technologies.

With the rapid advancements in perovskite technology, the industry needs reliable tools to bridge the gap between lab-scale cell research and large-scale production,” Franziska Wallwiener, Wavelabs project manager for module fabrication testing, said in a statement. 

It can support tandem subcell characterization with a “wide range of exposure times,” automatic spectrum calibration with current match tuning, and maximum power point (MPP) tracking. The module power performance characterization is over a range of irradiances and temperatures for IEC 61853-1 tests.

An integrated spectrometer and intensity sensor with an automated feedback loop allows for long-term spectral stability, according to the company. The system can also be equipped with Wavelabs’ proprietary RapidWAVE EQE tool, and tandem infrared imaging.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

California advances bill to end net metering, break solar contracts
05 May 2025 The California State Assembly’s Utilities and Energy Committee has passed an amended bill to end net metering for homes with solar once they are sold.