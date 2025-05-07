Wavelabs unveils tester for mini perovskite solar modules

Wavelabs, a supplier of testing equipment for PV production lines, has launched a new mini-module tester targeted at researchers scaling up wafer-based and thin-film technologies, especially perovskites.
The new Sinus-1000 Advanced is being presented at Intersolar Europe in Munich from May 7–9, 2025. “We are seeing strong interest, particularly in the European and Asian markets,” a Wavelabs spokesperson told pv magazine.
The equipment is based on the company’s award-winning light emitting diode (LED) technology. It has a A+ classified LED light engine and provides illumination and measuring of sample sizes up to 500 mm x 500 mm, offering precise characterization and support for emerging PV technologies.
“With the rapid advancements in perovskite technology, the industry needs reliable tools to bridge the gap between lab-scale cell research and large-scale production,” Franziska Wallwiener, Wavelabs project manager for module fabrication testing, said in a statement.
It can support tandem subcell characterization with a “wide range of exposure times,” automatic spectrum calibration with current match tuning, and maximum power point (MPP) tracking. The module power performance characterization is over a range of irradiances and temperatures for IEC 61853-1 tests.
An integrated spectrometer and intensity sensor with an automated feedback loop allows for long-term spectral stability, according to the company. The system can also be equipped with Wavelabs’ proprietary RapidWAVE EQE tool, and tandem infrared imaging.
