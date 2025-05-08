CATL unveils 9 MWh utility-scale battery

The world’s biggest battery maker unveiled its latest utility-scale battery energy storage product- the Tener Stack – at the Smarter E show. The 9 MWh system supports both centralized and string power conversion system architectures, offering flexibility for a range of deployment scenarios.

Image: ESS News

From ESS News

On the first day of the Smarter E show in Munich, CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer, unveiled the Tener Stack, which it describes as the world’s first 9 MWh ultra-large-capacity energy storage system.

“The system was developed in response to customer demand for high-capacity products that are also easy to transport,” Hank Zhao, CTO of ESS Europe at CATL, said during a press briefing.

The Tener Stack is a two-in-one solution featuring two 20-foot containers stacked vertically. Each container weighs less than 36 tons and meets transportation standards in 99% of countries worldwide, the manufacturer said.

This significantly improves the product’s transportability, requiring only standard lifting equipment and minimizing the risk of tipping during road transport.

