CATL unveils 9 MWh utility-scale battery

From ESS News

On the first day of the Smarter E show in Munich, CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer, unveiled the Tener Stack, which it describes as the world’s first 9 MWh ultra-large-capacity energy storage system.

“The system was developed in response to customer demand for high-capacity products that are also easy to transport,” Hank Zhao, CTO of ESS Europe at CATL, said during a press briefing.

The Tener Stack is a two-in-one solution featuring two 20-foot containers stacked vertically. Each container weighs less than 36 tons and meets transportation standards in 99% of countries worldwide, the manufacturer said.

This significantly improves the product’s transportability, requiring only standard lifting equipment and minimizing the risk of tipping during road transport.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.