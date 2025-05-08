CATL unveils 9 MWh utility-scale battery

From ESS News
On the first day of the Smarter E show in Munich, CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer, unveiled the Tener Stack, which it describes as the world’s first 9 MWh ultra-large-capacity energy storage system.
“The system was developed in response to customer demand for high-capacity products that are also easy to transport,” Hank Zhao, CTO of ESS Europe at CATL, said during a press briefing.
The Tener Stack is a two-in-one solution featuring two 20-foot containers stacked vertically. Each container weighs less than 36 tons and meets transportation standards in 99% of countries worldwide, the manufacturer said.
This significantly improves the product’s transportability, requiring only standard lifting equipment and minimizing the risk of tipping during road transport.
