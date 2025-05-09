Powin introduces 6.26 MWh Pod Max containerized battery

From pv magazine USA

Energy storage xupplier Powin has released Pod Max, a grid-scale LFP battery with increased energy density.

The battery includes 6.26 MWh of capacity in a 20-foot liquid cooled containerized solution. The battery offers 25% higher energy density over its 5 MWh models and marks the company’s most energy-dense product to date.

“By delivering higher energy density in the same proven form factor, Pod Max enables our customers to deploy more powerful systems with a lower total cost of ownership,” said Powin Chief Technology Officer Himanshu Khurana.

Powin said its design focuses on minimizing on-site work time, requiring less cabling and fewer connections per MWh of capacity. It claimed that this leads to faster installation and lower maintenance costs.

The Pod Max is controlled by Powin’s StackOS platform, a software suite that combines an energy management system (EMS), battery management system (BMS), and thermal management system (TMS) into a single control layer. The battery’s remote monitoring and operations software goes to the cell-level, offering greater visibility into battery performance.

Powin’s 5 MWh Pod battery and the Pod Max are contained in an IP55 rated 20-foot container. The products are UL and IEC compliant and have fire suppression at the module and container level.

The products come with a 20-year performance guarantee, and long-term service structures are available.

“Pod Max is the culmination of our relentless focus on performance, deployment costs, and scalability,” said Khurana.

Powin said the Pod battery includes a US-sourced option, compliant with US Inflation Reduction Act domestic content standards for enhanced tax benefits, and an internationally manufactured option designed to comply with Section 301 tariff regulations.

Powin is a US-based battery integrator with more than 17 GWh deployed and under construction worldwide and over 6 million battery cells monitored. The company operates a 24/7 remote operations center and over 500 field service technicians and authorized service providers supporting the performance of deployed batteries.