Array Technologies releases solar tracker with 77 degree hail stow

From pv magazine USA

Array Technologies has released DuraTrack Hail XP, a ground-mount solar tracker designed to withstand extreme hail and wind events. The tracker tilts solar panels up to 77 degrees to avoid direct hail impact.

Hail XP features a reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack, and upgraded damper. It uses AC power instead of batteries to ensure readiness during hail events.

Array Technologies said it developed the product with input from customers, insurers, and industry partners. The hail-hardened design addresses rising insurer demands for proactive weather mitigation in solar projects.

Without mitigation, North America’s $14 billion utility-scale solar industry remains a “sitting duck” with “little to no protection,” said risk-mitigation specialist VDE.

VDE said hail claims make up just 2% of filed incidents but more than 50% of the total costs. Insurance claims for utility-scale hail damage average $58 million per claim.

The tracker integrates with software such as Array’s SmarTrack Hail Alert Response and patented passive wind stow systems. The company said Hail XP will be available for first shipments in early 2026.

“Hail XP is a breakthrough in tracker resilience,” said Aaron Gabelnick, chief strategy and technology officer at Array Technologies. “It represents a significant leap forward in safeguarding solar assets by combining innovative engineering with the robust reliability our products are known for, and our customers expect from Array.”

Array Technologies is headquartered in Albequerque, New Mexico, with over 1,000 employees throughout the world. It has delivered more than 87 GW of solar trackers In the first quarter of 2025, the company posted $302 million in revenue, increasing 97% year on year. Net income rose to $16.8 million, up 673% year over year.