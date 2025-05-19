Italy installs 1.24 GW of solar in Q1

From pv magazine Italy

Italy reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 38.5 GW at the end of March, according to new statistics released by Italian renewables association Anie Rinnovabili based on data from grid operator Terna.

In the first quarter of the year, the Italian PV market saw the deployment of 1,244 MW of solar capacity, which compares to 1,527 MW in the same period a year earlier.

“If the current trend were to continue in the next few quarters, Italy could add a further 6 GW installed during 2025, reaching the objectives of the DM Aree Idee of approximately 23 GW between January 2021 and December 2025,” Anie Rinnovabili said in a statement. “However, the target of 10 GW/year needed to reach the objectives of the PNIEC for 2030 remains distant.”

The association reports that, in the first quarter of this year, solar demand was particularly high in the utility-scale segment, which grew by 4% and 28%, depending on the system size, with the residential and C&I businesses suffering a decrease of 39% and 30%, respectively.

Overall, solar demand dropped by around 19% on a yearly basis during the latest quarter.