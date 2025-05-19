Italy installs 1.24 GW of solar in Q1

From pv magazine Italy
Italy reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 38.5 GW at the end of March, according to new statistics released by Italian renewables association Anie Rinnovabili based on data from grid operator Terna.
In the first quarter of the year, the Italian PV market saw the deployment of 1,244 MW of solar capacity, which compares to 1,527 MW in the same period a year earlier.
“If the current trend were to continue in the next few quarters, Italy could add a further 6 GW installed during 2025, reaching the objectives of the DM Aree Idee of approximately 23 GW between January 2021 and December 2025,” Anie Rinnovabili said in a statement. “However, the target of 10 GW/year needed to reach the objectives of the PNIEC for 2030 remains distant.”
The association reports that, in the first quarter of this year, solar demand was particularly high in the utility-scale segment, which grew by 4% and 28%, depending on the system size, with the residential and C&I businesses suffering a decrease of 39% and 30%, respectively.
Overall, solar demand dropped by around 19% on a yearly basis during the latest quarter.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.