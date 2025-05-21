A closer, quick look at Longi’s world record back contact solar cell

pv magazine visited Longi’s booth at Intersolar in Munich and had a quick chat with Charles Yiang, President of Distributed Generation Business Group. He visually showed both sides of the 27.81% hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) crystalline silicon solar cell that a few weeks ago achieved the world record efficiency for single-junction silicon solar cells.

Image: pv magazine

Share

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Ikea begins offering air-to-water heat pumps in Germany
20 May 2025 The Swedish furniture giant began offering air-to-water heat pumps distributed by Svea Solar and manufactured by Sweden-based Aira.