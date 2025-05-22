Eskom tenders green hydrogen pilot in South Africa

South African utility Eskom has issued a tender for the construction of a pilot renewable green hydrogen facility.

The tender details state that the chosen applicant will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of a water electrolysis hydrogen generation plant, which will operate for three years.

The plant will be located at the utility’s research, testing and development unit in Johannesburg, home to a 400 kW solar research pilot facility and battery test plants.

A site meeting is scheduled to take place on May 28. The deadline for applications is June 27.

Eskom said the pilot will inform a pathway to plan for the potential adoption of green hydrogen, which has been highlighted as a key priority toward achieving South Africa’s net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The utility added that the tender will also provide an opportunity to understand the legislative requirements and regulations related to renewable hydrogen and provide internal skills development.

According to data on Eskom’s website, the company has an executable pipeline of 2 GW of clean energy projects by 2026 and more than 20 GW in development.

In April, Eskom issued a tender for partners to help launch a standalone renewables division, in a bid to speed up clean energy development in South Africa.

In February, it urged all South Africans with grid-tied rooftop solar systems to register their installations, waiving related fees until March 2026.