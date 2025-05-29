Gambia seeking project supervisor for solar minigrid 

The Gambia office of the UNDP is searching for a supervision contractor to oversee the installation of a solar minigrid.

The tender details state that the scope of the work will include overseeing the microgrid installation in an unnamed rural community, ensuring compliance with technical specifications and quality standards, as well as a review and clearing of technical reports.

The chosen contractor will also be responsible for providing support in the tender process to select an installer, by providing technical input to clarifications from bidders and participate in the technical evaluation of the bids.

They will also ensure designs, materials, and workmanship meet the requirements set in the contract. The deadline for applications is June 10.

Gambia’s UNDP office says the installation of solar minigrids is supporting the government goal of electrifying 100% of the population by 2030 and increasing the share of renewable energy to 30% of total installed capacity.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Gambia had installed 25 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 2 MW the year prior, thanks to the commissioning of a 23 MW project in March 2024. In October 2024, a tender opened for a 50 MW solar-plus-storage project.