Work starts on 5 MW of solar in Madagascar

Construction has begun on a 5 MW solar plant with 3.2 MWh of battery storage off Madagascar’s northwestern coast. The project aims to cut local electricity costs and support round-the-clock power supply.

Image: Ministère de l'Energie et des Hydrocarbures

Share

Construction has started on a 5 MW solar project in Madagascar.

The country’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons said in a social media post that the project, to be built in Madiro on the island of Nosy Be off Madagascar’s northwestern coast, will be accompanied by 3.2 MWh of battery capacity.

The ministry added in a statement that the project will reduce the costs of electricity for the people of Nosy Be and improve electricity generation on the island by meeting 85% of local needs during the day and 41% at night.

The work forms part of project 50 MW, a government-funded initiative aimed at expanding Madagascar’s renewable energy sector. The project targets doubling the country’s electricity supply by 2030.

Construction is also underway on a separate 3 MW solar plant, which the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons said is scheduled for completion in the coming weeks.

Madagascar had installed 58 MW of solar by the end of 2024, unchanged from 2023, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

All solar cell efficiencies at a glance – updated
27 May 2025 The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 66 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are 17 new results reported in th...