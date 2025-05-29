Work starts on 5 MW of solar in Madagascar

Construction has started on a 5 MW solar project in Madagascar.
The country’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons said in a social media post that the project, to be built in Madiro on the island of Nosy Be off Madagascar’s northwestern coast, will be accompanied by 3.2 MWh of battery capacity.
The ministry added in a statement that the project will reduce the costs of electricity for the people of Nosy Be and improve electricity generation on the island by meeting 85% of local needs during the day and 41% at night.
The work forms part of project 50 MW, a government-funded initiative aimed at expanding Madagascar’s renewable energy sector. The project targets doubling the country’s electricity supply by 2030.
Construction is also underway on a separate 3 MW solar plant, which the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons said is scheduled for completion in the coming weeks.
Madagascar had installed 58 MW of solar by the end of 2024, unchanged from 2023, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
