Global Solar Council launches global trade association for battery storage

From ESS News

The Global Solar Council, based in Washington, DC, has launched what it calls the world’s first global trade association for battery storage to promote manufacturing, deployment, recycling, and advanced technologies.

The nonprofit announced the move yesterday at New York Climate Week and the 80th United Nations General Assembly and the “Connecting the Sun” report it prepared for global leaders included recommendations for accelerating worldwide battery deployment.

The GSC wants countries to implement national storage strategies and incorporate batteries into energy system planing; to reward the grid flexibility and grid services provided by batteries; to construct regional super-grids and interconnectors to drive further network flexibility; to de-risk solar and energy storage investment in developing markets; and to accelerate new energy storage technology such as grid forming inverters to bolster energy system resilience and flexibility.

