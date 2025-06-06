Chinese PV Industry Brief: Jinchen sets up Malaysian unit

Jinchen Technology announced plans on May 30 to expand its overseas presence by setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia through its Singapore-based unit. The project will involve an investment of USD 6.5 million (CNY 47.2 million), funded by internal or self-raised capital. The move aims to boost Jinchen’s share in the global PV equipment market and “enhance supply chain agility and efficiency.”

China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) released the results of its centralized solar module procurement for 2025–2026. The total tender volume reached 26.667 GW. JA Solar ranked first, followed by Longi and Chint New Energy. Other shortlisted suppliers included Yingli, Trina Solar, Tongwei, and Jinko. The announcement did not disclose specific award volumes per company.

Canadian Solar said in a June 5 investor update that it expects Q2 module shipments to reach between 7.5GW and 8.0GW, and full-year shipments of 25GW to 30GW. For energy storage systems, Q2 delivery is forecast at 2.4–2.6GWh, with annual volumes between 7.0–9.0GWh. The company cited ongoing tariff uncertainty as a factor in adjusting storage shipment expectations, with some projects potentially postponed to 2026. As of March 31, Canadian Solar’s energy storage unit e-STORAGE held a 91GWh project pipeline with contracted orders worth USD 3.2 billion (CNY 22.98 billion), including long-term service agreements.

Polysilicon prices remained stable during the week of June 4, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA). Production in May reached 101,600 tonnes, up 2.52% month-on-month. June supply is expected to remain steady, but a gradual decline is forecast in Q3. Wafer prices also held steady. N-type G10L wafers (182×183.75mm, 130μm) averaged CNY 0.95 per piece, G12R wafers (182×210mm, 130μm) averaged CNY 1.10, and G12 wafers (210×210mm, 130μm) stood at CNY 1.30. Overall operating rates in the wafer sector remained at approximately 53%, with tier-one firms running at 50–56%, and vertically integrated producers between 54% and 80%.