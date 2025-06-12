Top solar modules in reliability, quality and performance testing

From pv magazine USA
The RETC has released its “2025 PV Module Index report,” evaluating the reliability, quality, and performance of solar panels.
Solar modules are put through a variety of accelerated stress tests to evaluate these parameters. Through comparative test results, project stakeholders can select products best suited for a particular environment, location, or portfolio.
“Differences in performance and reliability only become apparent when we intentionally apply additional stresses with the goal of separating the wheat from the chaff,” said Cherif Kedir, chief executive officer of RETC.
To identify the best of the best, RETC reviewed and ranked the overall data distributions across three disciplines: quality, performance, and reliability. Find the overall top performers at the end of this report.
“In recent rounds of bankability testing, RETC has noted an increase in issues related to humidity, thermal cycling, potential-induced degradation, and metastability,” said Kedir. “We have observed PV module frame and glass failures during mechanical loading, cyclical loading, and ballistic-impact testing that may be evidence of inadequate certification test standards.”
Kedir noted that while some new quality and durability issues emerged in testing, other areas of performance have improved.
“Though some recent bankability test results are alarming, these are also issues that the technical due diligence community has successfully eradicated in the past or can resolve with improved test standards. So long as we have eyes to see them, we can solve these problems,” said Kedir.
