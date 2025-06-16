Italian startup releases 9.8 kWh sodium battery for residential applications

Italy-based Heiwit has developed a 200 Ah sodium-ion battery with a lifespan of 6,000 cycles. The device reportedly offers thermal stability and rapid charging speed.

Image: Heiwit

From ESS News

Italian startup Heiwit has developed a sodium-ion battery for residential use.

Heiwit said the battery poses a lower fire risk, avoids materials with significant geopolitical concerns, and offers easier end-of-life recycling. “The overall cost is lower than lithium counterparts of equal capacity,” the company said in a statement.

The system measures 700 mm x 480 mm x 170 mm and weighs 130 kg. It has a nominal power of 10 kW and an energy storage capacity of 9.8 kWh.

The company said the system provides a round-trip efficiency of 95% and supports a 100% depth of discharge. It operates in ambient temperatures between -10 C and 55 C and offers a reported lifespan of 6,500 cycles at 80% depth of discharge.

