India launches 2 GW solar, 4 GWh storage tender

From ESS News

SECI is tendering for 2 GW of grid-connected solar projects with 1 GW/4 GWh of energy storage systems (ESS). The projects, to be developed on a build-own-operate basis, can be set up anywhere in India.

The developer must install ESS capacity of at least 500 kW/2 MWh for each 1 MW of solar project capacity contracted. The ESS component may either be owned by the developer or tied-up separately with a third-party for the supply of power.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the selected developers.

