Chinese PV Industry Brief: More snapshots from SNEC 2025

GCL System Integration (GCL SI) joined China’s Tiangong LCA Data Platform, becoming the first major photovoltaic manufacturer to participate in the national carbon data initiative. The company’s move follows its earlier collaboration with Ant Digital Technologies to launch the “GCL Carbon Chain,” a blockchain-based system for tracking and quantifying supply chain carbon emissions. The Tiangong integration further advances GCL SI’s push for carbon data transparency. On June 13, GCL SI also signed a 1.2 GW solar module supply agreement with HOFON Energy, a subsidiary of Shanghai’s Shenneng Group, to support a 2 GW solar project in Tacheng, Xinjiang. The contract covers 60% of the project’s module demand.

Astronergy, a unit of Chint New Energy, showcased its flagship tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) products ASTRO N7, N7 Pro and N8 Pro. The ASTRO N7 module uses 210R rectangular wafers and TOPCon 5.0 cells to deliver up to 24.1% efficiency. Its 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm format is designed to optimize shipping volume. The N7 Pro builds on this with SMBB and ZBB technologies, gapless lamination and dual-layer coating, reaching 670 W output and 24.8% efficiency. The ASTRO N8 Pro features large 210 mm wafers and multiple-cutting technology, delivering more than 800 W and 24.6% efficiency. The product marks Chint’s direction for next-generation modules.

Sany Silicon Energy presented its green microgrid solution for mining applications, combining solar, wind, battery storage, and electric mining equipment under an intelligent energy management system. The solution incorporates EMS controllers, dispatch platforms, and renewable inverters to ensure energy optimization in remote mining regions. It employs grid-forming technology to maintain system stability and features a digital zero-carbon management platform encompassing design, monitoring, analysis, and optimization.

Longi signed a strategic partnership with Turkish construction company Özgün İnşaat and will supply high-efficiency Hi-MO 7 modules for the 300 MW (AC)/362 MW (DC) Hassi Delaa Laghouat PV project in Algeria. Awarded under Algeria’s national 3 GW solar tender program administered by state-owned utility Sonelgaz, this project marks a key milestone in the country’s renewable energy transition. Longi said the project will use its LR8-66HGD modules from the Hi-MO 7 series, rated at 625 W, with 23.1 percent efficiency and temperature coefficients of -0.280% per degree Celsius.