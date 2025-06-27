Neara calls for smarter grid to cut delays in Australia transmission

Jack Curtis, co-founder of Sydney-based Neara, has responded to the New South Wales (NSW) budget’s AUD 2.1 billion allocation for new transmission projects, saying the opportunity to boost capacity of existing networks is possible with smarter grid solutions.
In doing so, he told pv magazine, the additional capacity would complement the country’s evolving energy mix while also de-risking reliance on new transmission projects that are at risk of not being built on time or at cost.
Acknowledging the NSW budget reinforces the state’s commitment to a renewable energy future by fast-tracking transmission to connect generation projects with the renewable energy zones (REZ), Curtis said the existing transmission network offers a bridging opportunity to manage the complexity of clean energy sources entering the grid.
“The issue is more about the relative allocation of focus and capital to the two solutions to solving grid constraints. The first one is you build a new grid of transmission projects, of which there’s about AUD 20 billion allocated through Rewiring the Nation to unlock 5 GW, 10 GW, 15 GW of renewable generation,” Curtis said. “And then you look at the existing grid, which potentially has as much capacity, but has nowhere near $20 billion of capital allocated to it.”
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.