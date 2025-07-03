Germany concludes solar-plus-storage tender with average price of €0.0615/kWh

Germany has concluded a new renewables tender for innovative projects, securing 486 MW of capacity at final prices ranging from €0.0500 ($0.590)/kWh to €0.0639/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 158 bids with a total capacity of 2,020 MW. The authorities awarded 29 projects with a total capacity of 486 MW.

All selected projects were for PV plants combined with energy storage.

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0500 ($0.590)/kWh to €0.0639/kWh, with an average price of €0.0615/kWh.

Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 12 projects totaling 137 MW, while Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony secured 124 MW and 49 MW, respectively.

In the previous tender of the same kind, held in October 2024, the Federal Network Agency selected 50 projects with a total capacity of 587 MW, with final prices spanning from €0.0674/kWh to €0.0745/kWh and an average price of €0.0709/kWh.

In another auction finalized in July, the German authorities awarded 43 projects with a total capacity of 512 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.0678/kWh to €0.0917/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.

The previous exercise, finalized in October 2023, assigned 32 projects with a total capacity of 408 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.077/kWh to €0.0878/kWh, with an average price of €0.08/kWh.

Through these tenders, the Bundesnetzagentur mostly selects PV projects combined with energy storage.

