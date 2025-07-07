Italy launches floating PV tender

From pv magazine Italy
Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the Italian energy agency, has launched a tender to support the deployment of around 50 MW of floating PV capacity. The tender is the first of its kind and also includes biogas and biomass project allocations.
For floating PV systems, the ceiling tariff is €0.090 ($0.11)/kWh for installations between 1 kW and 300 kW, and €0.0728/kWh for systems above 1 MW.
Developers must submit their project proposals by Sept. 5. The procurement round is the first to be conducted under Italy’s new renewable energy framework, known as the FER2 scheme.
Italy had 37.08 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity across 1,878,780 systems at the end of December 2024, according to the national solar association, Italia Solare. The country added 6.8 GW of new PV in 2024, up from 5.23 GW of solar in 2023, 2.48 GW in 2022, and 0.94 GW in 2021.
