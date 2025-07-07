PowerChina breaks ground on world’s largest power generation-side battery storage project

From ESS News

The construction of the world’s largest power generation-side electrochemical energy storage project, located in Ulan Chab, Inner Mongolia, officially began on June 26. The project, with a total planned capacity of 1 GW/6 GWh, is expected to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the region’s power grid while enabling China’s clean energy transition.

A joint venture between the China Hydroelectric 16th Bureau and Fujian Yongfu Electric Power Design Co. Ltd. is responsible for the design, procurement, construction, and operation of the facility. Once completed, the project will feature 1,200 LFP battery units, each with a capacity of 5.016 MWh, and four 250 MVA transformers. This ambitious project spans 46.7 hectares) and is with an investment of CNY 6 billion ($ 833 million). The total construction period is estimated at six months.

