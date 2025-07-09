Italy’s latest renewables auction attracts 17.5 GW of solar project proposals

From pv magazine Italy

The first solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the “transitional” FER X program, has attracted 1,387 project proposals with a combined capacity of 17,537 MW, according to Italian energy agency GSE.

Prequalified project developers have until Sept. 12 to submit final offers.

The auction also accepted proposals for wind power projects, which totaled 2.87 GW. No bids were submitted for hydropower or residual gas from depuration processes.

Italian authorities expect to allocate more than 600 MW of solar photovoltaic capacity through the auction.

“The data confirm excellent participation in photovoltaics and a trend consistent with expectations for wind power,” said Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. ” The increase in renewable sources is moving in the direction desired, leading to a progressive reduction in energy prices. Thanks to targeted measures and incentives for businesses, costs borne by consumers will tend to decrease, generating concrete benefits for families and the production system.”

In the previous tender under the earlier version of the FER X scheme, which is Italy’s 16th such auction, the GSE awarded 278.5 MW of solar capacity across 53 sites and approved two wind projects totaling 88.4 MW.

Developers submitted maximum discounts ranging from 2.01% to 7.91% off the auction ceiling price of €0.078175 ($0.084949)/kWh. The lowest accepted bid was €0.07199/kWh for a 2.7 MW solar plant in the province of Ancona, central Italy.