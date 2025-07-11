Zimbabwe starts construction on 10 MW solar plant

China’s Sany Silicon Energy has broken ground on a 10 MW solar plant in Zimbabwe. The project, commissioned by Runtu Mining Co., is Sany’s first in the country.
The developer said in a statement that the solar project is the first in Africa to benefit from its EP+F business model, which combines engineering, procurement, and financing to provide a customized solution for customers’ financial needs.
Sany Silicon Energy added that the EP+F model significantly reduces the financial burden for customers and enhances the accessibility and feasibility of clean energy in emerging markets.
Construction work will involve deploying 710 of Sany’s high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, along with inverters and mounting systems. The plant is scheduled for grid connection before the end of the year under a fast-tracked construction plan. The energy generated will help alleviate Zimbabwe’s power shortages and support local industries, Sany said.
Zimbabwe had deployed 70 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 46 MW at the end of the previous year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In March 2024, the government issued licenses for 116 MW of solar projects.
