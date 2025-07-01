Chinese PV Industry Brief: Kaisheng New Energy plans new solar glass factory

Kaisheng New Energy said that its majority-owned subsidiary, Zigong New Energy, will invest approximately CNY 1.40 billion ($193 million) to build a 2,000-ton-per-day photovoltaic glass plant in Zigong, Sichuan. The facility will include one ultra-clear rolled glass line and eight lines for ultra-thin encapsulation materials for solar modules. Construction is expected to take 12 months, with an investment payback period of 8.63 years.
Eging PV has disclosed progress on a judicial auction involving its controlling shareholder. The Futian District People's Court in Shenzhen will publicly auction 200 million unrestricted tradable shares held by Shenzhen Weizhi Energy, representing 16.90% of Eging PV’s total equity, on July 30. The starting bid is set at 80% of the company's closing price on June 25, or CNY 2.29 per share. The company warned that the uncertainty of the auction outcome could lead to changes in its controlling shareholder and actual controller, potentially affecting its equity structure, operations, and corporate governance.
Sany Silicon Energy said it has commissioned a 2 GW solar module factory in Nanjiang County, Sichuan province. The phase-one facility will produce various module formats, including 182 mm, 183.75 mm, 210 N, 210 R, and a unique 191.6 mm landscape format. The factory adopts advanced edge-passivation, rapid water cooling, and half-cell technologies, improving average module output by 8 W to 10 W. A second construction phase is planned.
GCL Group said it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power. The two companies plan to collaborate across new energy sectors, including wind, solar, battery storage, pumped hydro, and integrated power systems. GCL brings project development and operational expertise, while ACWA Power contributes capital strength and experience in large-scale energy investments.
