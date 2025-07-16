Solar myths and misconceptions

Misinformation and disinformation about solar energy continue to be propagated. Here we set the record straight about some plausible myths:

As well as eliminating most greenhouse emissions, solar and wind in conjunction with the electrification of everything also removes car exhausts, smokestacks, urban smog, coal mines, ash dumps, oil spills, oil-related warfare and gas fracking. Additionally, home-grown renewable energy confers high local economic content and high resilience in the face of war, trade wars and pandemics.

There is no other energy generation technology as benign, democratic, and low cost as solar photovoltaics. By the beginning of the next decade, there will be more solar PV capacity installed on Earth than the combined output of all the other energy generation technologies together.

Authors: Prof. Ricardo Rüther (UFSC), Prof. Andrew Blakers (ANU)

Andrew.blakers@anu.edu.au

rruther@gmail.com

ISES, the International Solar Energy Society is a UN-accredited membership NGO founded in 1954 working towards a world with 100% renewable energy for all, used efficiently and wisely.

