German court upholds grid connection charges for battery projects

Germany’s top court has ruled that distribution network operators may require battery storage projects to pay grid connection fees, calling the charges fair as they help prevent overbuilding and shield consumers from excess system costs.

Image: Kyon Energy

Share

From ESS News

Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe has upheld the legality of grid connection payments for battery storage systems. This decision by the Cartel Senate had already been anticipated following oral arguments heard several weeks ago.

The Karlsruhe judges ruled that the Federal Network Agency is not required to stop local distribution network operators from charging grid connection payments based on the capacity pricing model when connecting battery storage systems to the grid. As a result, the BGH overturned the earlier decision of a lower court, and rejected the appeal filed by the applicant.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

US launches national security probe into polysilicon imports
15 July 2025 The US Department of Commerce (DoC) says it will investigate the potential for export restrictions by foreign countries, as well as their ability to "...