German court upholds grid connection charges for battery projects

From ESS News

Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe has upheld the legality of grid connection payments for battery storage systems. This decision by the Cartel Senate had already been anticipated following oral arguments heard several weeks ago.

The Karlsruhe judges ruled that the Federal Network Agency is not required to stop local distribution network operators from charging grid connection payments based on the capacity pricing model when connecting battery storage systems to the grid. As a result, the BGH overturned the earlier decision of a lower court, and rejected the appeal filed by the applicant.

