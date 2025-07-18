BBDF 2025: Co-location, hybrid PPAs reshaping the European energy market

BBDF 2025’s “From Solar to BESS: Moving from PV Project Development to BESS With and Without Co-location,” has shown the potential for creating new business modules in the renewable energy business via the so-called hybrid power purchase agreements and the co-location of wind and solar energy assets with battery storage.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From ESS News

The final session of the Battery Business & Development Forum 2025, held this week in Frankfurt, Germany, showed the increasing interest across the European battery storage landscape in co-located projects.

“Around 80% of the market is dominated by standalone systems. But this is expected to change going forward,” said the session’s moderator and Director of ESS News, Marija Maisch. “Due to the growing number of hours with negative electricity prices in some key European energy markets, however, standalone battery projects are losing ground. But this is not necessarily bad news for project developers.”

Hybrid power purchase agreements (PPAs), although still uncharted territory, offer the advantage of combining wind, solar, and battery storage.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Fraunhofer ISE achieves 40% efficiency for indoor III-V solar cell
17 July 2025 The PV device is based on a indium gallium phosphide absorber with an energy bandgap of 1.9 eV. It is intended for use in autonomous Internet of Thing...