BBDF 2025: Co-location, hybrid PPAs reshaping the European energy market

From ESS News

The final session of the Battery Business & Development Forum 2025, held this week in Frankfurt, Germany, showed the increasing interest across the European battery storage landscape in co-located projects.

“Around 80% of the market is dominated by standalone systems. But this is expected to change going forward,” said the session’s moderator and Director of ESS News, Marija Maisch. “Due to the growing number of hours with negative electricity prices in some key European energy markets, however, standalone battery projects are losing ground. But this is not necessarily bad news for project developers.”

Hybrid power purchase agreements (PPAs), although still uncharted territory, offer the advantage of combining wind, solar, and battery storage.

