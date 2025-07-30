Enphase launches fourth-gen energy system with new 7.08 kW battery

Enphase Energy has introduced its fourth-generation energy system with the new 7.08 kW IQ Battery 10C, which offers 10 kWh of usable energy. The battery expands the company’s storage portfolio and is made with US components by a contract manufacturer.

Image: Enphase Energy.

Share

From ESS News

Enphase Energy has announced the launch of its fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, with an all-new, bigger battery called the IQ Battery 10C, made sufficiently in the USA to qualify for tax incentives or credits for domestic buyers.

The battery provides 10 kWh of usable energy and delivers 7.08 kW of continuous power. According to the company, it has a much smaller footprint than the previous model, thanks to approximately 34% greater energy density, thereby using less wall space compared to the previous generation.

The IQ Battery 10C uses lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry for safety and longevity.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

India to launch utility-led solar program for households without rooftops
28 July 2025 India will launch a utility-led solar program under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to benefit households without suitable rooftop space, Union M...