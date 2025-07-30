Enphase launches fourth-gen energy system with new 7.08 kW battery

From ESS News
Enphase Energy has announced the launch of its fourth-generation Enphase Energy System, with an all-new, bigger battery called the IQ Battery 10C, made sufficiently in the USA to qualify for tax incentives or credits for domestic buyers.
The battery provides 10 kWh of usable energy and delivers 7.08 kW of continuous power. According to the company, it has a much smaller footprint than the previous model, thanks to approximately 34% greater energy density, thereby using less wall space compared to the previous generation.
The IQ Battery 10C uses lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry for safety and longevity.
