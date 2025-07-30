Portugal to hold energy storage auction before January 2026

From ESS News
Portugal will launch a competitive tender for 750 MVA of battery energy storage before January 2026, as part of a broader €400 million package aimed at improving grid reliability and preventing future blackouts.
The announcement was made by Portuguese Environment Minister Maria da Graça Carvalho, who said the country is now better prepared for potential power outages, though “hopefully they won’t happen,” and expects to see clear improvements in the national grid over the next three years.
The new measures come three months after a major blackout on April 28, which originated in Spain. Although the official investigation is ongoing, the minister noted that Portugal’s power systems are generally “secure, resilient and reliable.”
