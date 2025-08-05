REC starts shipping 470 W full-black solar panels to Australia, New Zealand

From pv magazine Australia

Singapore-based REC has started shipping the all-black version of its Alpha Pure-RX solar panels to Australia and New Zealand stockists, declaring that at 470 Wp capacity it will be one of the most powerful full-black residential panels available on the market.

“The 470 Wp of power in the REC Alpha Pure-RX is a great selling point for installers when pitching to homeowners looking for a premium full-black panel to couple with their battery storage,” said Gus Paviani, REC Asia-Pacific head.

Based on the company’s heterojunction solar cell technology (HJT), the 470 Wp Alpha Pure-RX panel features 88 half-cut bifacial cells in a gapless design. The panel has a power density of 226 W/m2 and an energy efficiency of 22.6%, an open-circuit voltage of 65.6 V, short-circuit current of 8.95 A, and can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C. The panel measures 1,728 mm × 1,205 mm × 30 mm and weighs 22.7 kg.

The full-black version features black cells, black frame, and a black backsheet.

“Homeowners can enjoy a uniform and seamless appearance on their rooftops thanks the panel’s truly full-black design,” REC said, adding that they will be available in Australia and New Zealand by the end of the month.

“The panels will be arriving at their respective warehouses in August 2025 and are available for local installers to order now,” the company said.

The REC Alpha Pure-RX is backed by a 25-year warranty that guarantees at least 92% power output at the end of that period.