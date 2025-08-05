Czechia deploys 357 MW of solar in H1

Czechia installed 357 MW of solar during the first half of the year, according to figures from the Czech solar association Solární Asociace.

The figure consists of 200 MW in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, 139 MW of residential installations and 18 MW of utility-scale solar. It takes Czechia’s cumulative solar capacity to over 4.8 GW.

The result represents a slowdown in Czechia’s solar market when compared to the first six months of 2024, when 484 MW of solar were deployed.

This downturn is most pronounced in the residential market, which saw around 10,000 fewer photovoltaics deployed onto family homes in H1 2025 (13,000) than in H1 2024 (23,874). Solární Asociace attributes the drop in this segment to repeated changes in subsidy programs – with rates cut by 50% when compared to 2023 levels – reduced support and falling electricity prices.

Jan Krčmář, Solární Asociace Executive Director, told pv magazine that while the C&I market is currently leading the way in Czechia, it is still being impacted by delays in building permits and subsidy administration.

He added that while plans to cut feed-in-tariffs for solar projects built between 2009 and 2010, first proposed last year, were finally averted in June after being originally passed in March, they have caused “severe distrust among investors”.

When asked what regulatory changes would support Czechia's solar market further, Krčmář suggested quicker permitting procedures and the introduction of auctions for the utility-scale market, state guarantees for power purchase agreements, and the return of higher subsidies for the residential segment. “Above all, more stability in a market which is seeing constant changes to the regulatory framework,” he added.

During the first half of this year, Czechia’s Chamber of Deputies approved a law to simplify the permitting of solar and wind parks over 15 MW in size via classification as strategic energy projects. It was followed by Czech Senators approving so-called acceleration areas, designated zones in which conditions will be set in advance to fast-track solar or wind power plants.

The largest project to begin construction in recent months is the 50 MW Saxonie PV plant, located in the northwest of the country, which broke ground in April.

Solární Asociace is predicting between 350 MW and 450 MW of solar will be added during the second half of this year, pushing Czechia past the cumulative 5 GW threshold before the year’s end. In 2024, Czechia installed 967 MW of solar.