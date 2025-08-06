MaxVolt launches smart inverter with inbuilt lithium battery

From pv magazine India

Indian battery manufacturer MaxVolt Industries Energy has enhanced its product portfolio with the launch of a smart lithium inverter series for residential and commercial spaces.

Featuring hybrid technology, this new series of inverters with built-in lithium battery is compatible with solar as well as conventional on-grid energy sources.

MaxVolt lithium inverter range features smart charging and discharging capabilities, pure sine wave output, and a compact, lightweight design that supports wall-mount installation.

The series includes 12V, 24V, and 48V variants, with rated power outputs of 1.2 kW, 3 kW, 5 kW and 6.2 kW (48 V), respectively. It supports up to 5 kW output.

“Our new Smart Lithium Inverter Series aligns well with our commitment to innovation and energy efficiency. Through these cutting-edge energy solutions, MaxVolt aims to empower users with a reliable, long-lasting, and eco-friendly power backup option in urban as well as rural regions,” said Satendra Shukla, Chief Business Officer of MaxVolt Energy.

MaxVolt claims its smart inverters offer nearly 100% energy conversion efficiency and charge 300% faster, delivering a full charge in just 3–4 hours. Lifespan is up to ten years with almost zero maintenance, according to the manufacturer.