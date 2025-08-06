MaxVolt launches smart inverter with inbuilt lithium battery

The Indian battery manufacturer has launched wall-mountable, high-efficiency inverters with inbuilt lithium battery for residential and commercial solar applications.

Image: MaxVolt Energy

Share

From pv magazine India

Indian battery manufacturer MaxVolt Industries Energy has enhanced its product portfolio with the launch of a smart lithium inverter series for residential and commercial spaces.

Featuring hybrid technology, this new series of inverters with built-in lithium battery is compatible with solar as well as conventional on-grid energy sources.

MaxVolt lithium inverter range features smart charging and discharging capabilities, pure sine wave output, and a compact, lightweight design that supports wall-mount installation.

The series includes 12V, 24V, and 48V variants, with rated power outputs of 1.2 kW, 3 kW, 5 kW and 6.2 kW (48 V), respectively. It supports up to 5 kW output.

“Our new Smart Lithium Inverter Series aligns well with our commitment to innovation and energy efficiency. Through these cutting-edge energy solutions, MaxVolt aims to empower users with a reliable, long-lasting, and eco-friendly power backup option in urban as well as rural regions,” said Satendra Shukla, Chief Business Officer of MaxVolt Energy.

MaxVolt claims its smart inverters offer nearly 100% energy conversion efficiency and charge 300% faster, delivering a full charge in just 3–4 hours. Lifespan is up to ten years with almost zero maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Czechia deploys 357 MW of solar in H1
05 August 2025 Czechia's solar installations in the first half of the year were down on the first six months of 2024. At the end of June 2025, cumulative capacity re...