CEA-INES, WattByWatt achieve 28% efficiency for tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell

France’s CEA-INES and WattByWatt, a Canadian startup, announced a 9 cm2 tandem perovskite-silicon PV cell with an efficiency of 28%, the result of an ongoing research collaboration.

Two-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Image: CEA INES Delphine Cherpin

France’s National Solar Energy Institute (INES), a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and WattByWatt, a Canadian startup, unveiled a two-terminal, 9 cm² perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 28%.

It combines WattByWatt’s proprietary ink formulation and its ambient air wet-process for depositing the perovskite-based active layer with a CEA reference two-terminal tandem cell architecture.

“These results open up new perspectives for the scaling and industrialization of tandem perovskite-on-silicon technology using high-potential processes,” said CEA in a statement.

The two organizations have an ongoing collaboration to develop processes for manufacturing tandem solar cells.

WattByWatt, founded in 2020, has been developing single-junction perovskite indoor PV mini-modules for applications such as smoke detectors, locks, cameras, and remote controls. Its R&D is focused on depositing perovskite absorber layers for both single-junction and tandem perovskite-silicon solar cells based on its novel ink formulation and an ambient wet-process for deposition.

Earlier this year, CEA-INES reported a 30.8% efficient tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell made in collaboration with Enel’s 3Sun, just four months after announcing their collaboration on a 29.8%-efficient  device.

