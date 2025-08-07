Genneia switches on 180 MW solar park in Argentina

From pv magazine LatAm

Argentine energy company Genneia has announced the start of commercial operations of the Anchoris solar farm in Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza province.

With an investment of $160 million, Anchoris has an installed capacity of 180 MW and uses 360,000 bifacial solar modules. This is the second solar project to be launched in the aforementioned province, with production geared toward meeting the demand of large industrial users through the Renewable Energy Term Market (MATER).

The project is located on 395 hectares along National Route 40.

In July 2024, Argentina's National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE) authorized the increase in the photovoltaic park's capacity, from 115 MW to 180 MW. In March 2025, the ENRE approved the increase in capacity, from 21.3 MW to 115 MW.

The launch of Anchoris adds to the Ullum, Sierras de Ullum, Tocota III, and Malargüe I solar parks, bringing total installed solar capacity in the Cuyo region to 490 MW. The company is also building the 180 MW San Rafael solar farm in Mendoza and the 130 MW San Juan Sur solar farm in San Juan. With these additions, Genneia expects to reach nearly 800 MW of solar capacity in the Cuyo region by 2026.

As part of its 2022-26 investment plan, Genneia estimates it will invest approximately $900 million in renewable energy. Projects in this period include the solar farms mentioned above and the La Elbita wind farm in Buenos Aires province.

Genneia’s total installed renewable capacity exceeds 1,250 MW, including 945 MW of wind and 490 MW of solar. The company projects it will surpass 1,700 MW by 2026. Energy generated by Anchoris and other projects is intended to supply corporate clients in various productive sectors under the Renewable Energy Futures Market (MATER) framework.