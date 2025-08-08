The solar plus industries offer a unique environment for driving gender diversity and inclusion. Unlike traditional sectors such as oil and gas or nuclear, this industry is still relatively young and less bound by legacy structures. It requires agility, adaptability, and collaborative thinking, traits that women often embody and which are vital for the success of the energy transition.

For me, joining this sector wasn’t just a career choice; it was a way to make a meaningful impact. Working in renewables means contributing to a sustainable future, and that deeper sense of purpose is something many women seek in their professional lives.

I began my career in photovoltaic construction on a global scale, holding roles as procurement manager and later procurement director within an EPC company, managing international supply chains and project execution. Navigating a male-dominated construction environment brought its challenges. I often faced skepticism, particularly from subcontractors. Being the only woman at the table during negotiations wasn’t easy. But I learned that demonstrating deep knowledge, showing confidence, and speaking the language of your counterpart can break down barriers. Once people recognize your expertise, respect tends to follow.

Over the years, I’ve witnessed a significant shift in gender inclusion across the industry. More women are now in key leadership roles, including as CEOs in major solar and wind companies. Many of these women entered the field in its early days, built strong professional networks, and consistently demonstrated their value, particularly in project development, marketing, and finance. I also see a new wave of purpose-driven professionals entering the sector, and many of them are women drawn by the opportunity to make a difference.

Nevertheless, navigating bias hasn’t always been straightforward. As I advanced in my career, I often had to prove myself repeatedly. I leaned into qualities that are sometimes overlooked: empathy, resilience, creativity, and a goal-driven mindset. I chose not to confront bias with confrontation but with calm confidence and clarity. This balanced approach allowed me to break down resistance and to build trust. Over time, consistently delivering results and showing deep industry knowledge helped me to build the credibility I needed to succeed and grow in this environment.

Today, as a senior leader, I see it as my responsibility to foster an inclusive culture within my organization. I believe in equal opportunities, regardless of gender, race, or background. As a manager, I’ve always focused on fairness, supporting employees based on their skills and motivation. Being part of RES feels like a natural fit, a company that shares these values and actively works to create an inclusive environment. Women at RES hold senior, strategic roles, and the company has established clear initiatives to ensure all employees feel supported and respected.

While progress has been made, significant challenges persist in our industries, especially at the executive level. Maternity and family responsibilities still disproportionately affect women’s career progression. Many are forced to choose between advancing professionally and maintaining a family life, especially when companies lack adequate support systems. But I believe that with the right culture, one that embraces flexibility and promotes work-life balance, women can thrive in leadership without having to compromise.

I’ve experienced the benefits of diverse leadership teams firsthand. They are often more balanced, more innovative, and better at managing risks. Men and women bring different strengths to the table, and when those perspectives are combined, the outcome is always stronger. In procurement, I’ve witnessed how mixed-gender teams can lead to smarter negotiations and more strategic business decisions.

To the young women entering this industry today, my advice is simple: don’t underestimate yourself. I've seen so many talented women hesitate to promote themselves, waiting until they meet every requirement before stepping forward. Meanwhile, their male peers are more likely to go for it even with fewer qualifications. Self-confidence is critical. Own your value, speak up, and don’t be afraid to market yourself. It's not just about being capable, it’s about being seen. And that visibility is key to leadership and long-term success.

Ksenia Dray is a senior leader in the renewable energy sector, with over 14 years of international experience across Europe, North America and Latin America. Her expertise spans from utility-scale solar project supply chain to commercial strategy and execution. She has successfully led global teams and managed complex project delivery across EPC and IPP environments, bringing a sharp commercial lens to contract negotiation, supply chain optimization, and market expansion. Ksenia began her career in photovoltaic construction and progressed to executive roles, including Procurement Director and now Global Solar Leader at RES, where she drives global solar strategy and delivery. She holds an MBA in executive finance and a Master’s in international business. In addition to her operational leadership, Ksenia is a recognized voice in the industry, contributing to thought leadership on solar and global market trends.

