JinkoSolar presents 475 W TOPCon dual-glass solar panel with 23.77% efficiency

Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has launched a new dual-glass rooftop solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) design.

“Engineered with advanced TOPCon 3.0 cell technology and dual-glass construction, this 475 W high-power solution redefines distributed energy systems through superior performance, reliability, and aesthetics – maximizing returns for residential and commercial users,” the manufacturer said, noting that the new product is based on a 48-cell architecture and is part of its Tiger Neo series.

The new product features a 20-busbar design, which JinkoSolar said minimizes resistive losses through optimized current pathways while ensuring uniform stress distribution, with micro-crack risk being reduced by 30%.

The Tiger Neo 48HL4M-DV panel has a power output ranging from 450 to 475 W. It measures 1,762 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and has a weight of 21.5 kg. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 22.52% and 23.77% and its temperature coefficient is -0.29%/C.

The open-circuit voltage spans from 35.91 V to 36.76 V, while the short-circuit current is between 15.73 A and 15.98 A.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 70 C, said the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has an anodized aluminum frame and 1.6 mm of tempered glass with an anti-reflection coating. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating.

JinkoSolar offers a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is indicated at 0.40%. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

“The robust 30 mm aluminum frame and dual-glass construction withstand extreme snow loads (5,400 Pa) and wind pressure (2,400 Pa), certified to IEC 61215 standards, making it ideal for harsh environments including coastal and high-humidity regions,” the manufacturer added. “With just 14 modules forming a 6.6 kW system, this 48-cell solution perfectly matches medium-to-large household energy demands. Compared to conventional 440W panels, the 475W high-power output reduces balance-of-system costs by 15% through savings on racks, clamps, and installation labor.”